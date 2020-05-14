Minister of Foreign Affairs Discusses with WHO Means of Confronting COVID-19 in Yemen

YemenExtra

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hisham Sharaf, discussed with the delegate of the World Health Organization, Altaf Musani, the organization’s efforts in combating epidemics together.

The delegate of the World Health Organization reviewed developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, which consisted of the international and domestic levels to combat the epidemic.

Minister Sharaf emphasized the importance of the health organization’s cooperative role with the Ministry of Health to provide medical devices, needs and other required supplies to confront Coronavirus. Such supplies include the necessary needs for quarantine in cities, hospitals or border crossings, as well as providing preventive materials as required.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs warned of the Saudi irresponsible, illegal and unacceptable attempts at this particular time whereas it recently deported immigrants from the Horn of Africa in large numbers into Yemeni lands.

He also confirmed the role of the government in confronting the virus and pledged to facilitate operations to be conducted by the World Health Organization and its employees.

On the other hand, Musani emphasized that the Health Organization is keen to make all efforts to support the health sector in Yemen in coordination and cooperation with the concerned authorities to confront the Corona pandemic.

In addition, he stressed the importance of Yemeni society’s interaction with the precautionary measures to confront the Coronavirus and reduce any chances for its outbreak.