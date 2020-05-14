The Ministry Of Oil Appeals to UN to Play Its Role in Protecting Safer Ship

YemenExtra

Ministry of Oil and Minerals on Tuesday appealed to the United Nations, represented by its office in Yemen, to play its role in protecting Safer ship (floating oil tank) in the Red Sea from any targeting by the American Saudi-led aggression coalition.

The Ministry expressed, in a statement, its concern about the disaster and the damages that may be caused to the environment, marine life, and coral reefs as a result of any leakage or targeting of the tanker, whose risks will not affect only Yemen but also all countries bordering the Red Sea from Bab al-Mandab to Suez Canal.

The statement pointed out that the Ministry of Oil and Minerals sent many letters, issued statements, and demanded that the evaluation and maintenance of the Safer ship be carried out.

“The ministry has continued to reiterate its appeals to the United Nations and international organizations to allow the sale of crude oil in the ship Safer and take advantage of the revenue in the establishment of oil tanks because Safer ship has become decrepit and its maintenance has stopped due to the aggression,” the statement said. “If an oil leak occurs, it will lead to an environmental disaster in the Red Sea.”

The Ministry of Oil called on the United Nations and international organizations to intervene seriously to neutralize oil installations from any targeting, as they are vital institutions belonging to the people.

