Saudi American Aggression Commits 61 Violations in Hodeidah

YemenExtra

The Saudi American aggression’s mercenaries committed on Wednesday 61 breaches of Sweden’s agreement in Hodeidah province over the past 24 hours, a source in the Correlation and Coordination Operations Room said.

Two fighter jets also violated Hodeidah’s airspace, Yemeni western coast.

Meanwhile, the mercenaries conducted 11 breaches by artillery bombing using 65 shells while 48 other violations consisted of using various firearms against multiple regions.