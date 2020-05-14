U.S. Drones Strike Marib, Abayn

YemenExtra

The U.S. drone conducted on Wednesday a number of airstrikes on al-Qaeda elements in the provinces of Marib and Abyan, according to local sources.

The airstrike targeted the elements in Abaidah Wedi area in Marib city.

The sources also confirmed that the Saudi-backed Islah militants recruited a month ago several al-Qaeda fighters to fight in their ranks in the city.

Meanwhile, other strikes hit the elements of al-Qaeda organization in Shakra city of Abyan province, while the elements were fighting in the ranks of Islah militias and exiled Hadi government forces, the sources added.