Coalition fighter jets hit Yemeni provinces 30 times

YemenExtra

The Saudi-led aggression coalition fighter jets carried out on Monday 30 strikes on several of the Yemeni provinces, a security official told Yemen Press Agency.

The official affirmed that the combat jets waged 21 strikes on Kotaf, Shada and al-Dhaher districts of Saada, while other five strikes hit Abbs and Haradh districts of Hajjah.

Moreover, the aggression air forces launched three strikes on Serwah district of Marib and another air raid on al-Hazam city of Jawf province, the official added.

Yemen Press Agency