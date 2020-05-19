YEMEN URGES PRESSURE ON SAUDI COALITION TO LET IN MEDICAL AID SUPPLIES

YemenExtra

Yemen has asked the international community to try and pressure the Saudi Arabia-led coalition, which has been attacking the impoverished country since 2015, into letting in medical supplies that are urgently required for diagnosing and treating the new coronavirus infection.

“We ask this of nations to pressure the Saudi coalition into relieving Yemen’s siege and allowing in medical equipment and the equipment that are used for diagnosis of the coronavirus,” Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, chairman of the Supreme Revolutionary Committee of Yemen, tweeted on Sunday.

World countries should busy themselves doing so instead of just assessing the number of the infected Yemenis, he noted.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its allies invaded the Arab world’s already most impoverished nation in March 2015 to try and restore power to its former Riyadh-backed officials.

The invaders have, throughout the course of the war, been enforcing an all-out aerial, naval, and land blockade on the country under the pretext of preventing the transfer of arms to Yemen’s popular Houthi Ansarullah movement that has been defending the nation against the military campaign.

The war has killed tens of thousands of Yemenis and turned the country into the scene of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

The coalition has kept up its aggression despite the viral outbreak that has infected 128 people and claimed 20 lives across Yemen. The invading forces have also reportedly violated a ceasefire that they themselves had announced on the occasion of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Yemen Press News Agency