Saudi American Aggression Strikes Hodeida, Kills a Child in Saada

The Saudi-paid mercenaries on Monday shelled separate areas in Hodeidah province, an official reportd.

The Saudi forces fired more than 22 artillery shells toward Halaqa market, Waha Hotel, and Dhabyani area.

Meanwhile, a child was injured and dozens sheeps killed on Monday by Saudi missile attacks on residential areas of Saada province.

The attack hit the areas of (Razeh) district, leaving also heavy damage to citizens’ houses.

In the past hours, the Saudi fighter jets carried out 19 air strikes on the districts of (Dhaher) and (Shada) in the same province, while villages in (Ghafra) area of (Dhaher) district were bombed by Saudi missile and artillery bombardment.

The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the war has claimed more than 100,000 lives over the past five years.

More than half of Yemen’s hospitals and clinics have been destroyed or closed during the war by the Saudi-led coalition, which is supported militarily by the UK, US and other Western nations.

At least 80 percent of the 28 million-strong population is also reliant on aid to survive in what the United Nations has called the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

