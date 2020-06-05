Abdelsalam: Most Serious Epidemic Found in Yemen are (Mercenaries)

YemenExtra

The head of the national delegation, Mohamed Abdelsalam, said that the mercenaries of the Saudi aggression are the most dangerous epidemic that has exhausted Yemen for betraying their country and serving the forces of aggression.

Abdelsalam indicated in a tweet on his official account that those sick and treasonous mercenaries living under the obedience of the Saudi-led aggression must preoccupy themselves and be aware of the “corona” of Riyadh and Abu Dhabi.

In addition, Abdelsalam said, “The mercenaries of the aggression should take actions if they are serious in confronting the cases of Corona in the areas under Saudi-UAE occupation.”