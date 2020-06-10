Saudi Fresh Air Strikes on Yemen Kills,Injures Civilians in Sanaa,Saada (Pictures)

YemenExtra

Sana’a (Yemen’s capital)

A man with his wife, including two of their children were injured as a result of a Saudi bombardment by warplanes in the al-Sabah’ha area, west of the capital, Sana’a.

A source confirmed to YemenExtra, that the Saudi-US warplanes attacked the Al-Sabah’ha area, west of the capital, Sana’a, with a cluster bomb, after Tuesday midnight. The Saudi attack resulted in wounding a citizen, his wife and two of their children and destroying their house.

In a preset time, It is worth noting that the Saudi-led aggression air forces targeted, last Wednesday, the Wadi Rajam area in the district of Bani Hashish, northeast of the capital, Sana’a.

Saada (northern Yem en)

A source reported that three Yemeni civilians were brutally killed by a Saudi aerial attack that targeted their car on the highway in the al-Aqiq area in the district of Kataf.

It was worth mentioning that a few hours ago before the aforementioned attack in Saada, a citizen was seriously injured when a cluster bomb exploded from the remnants of the aggression in Bani Sayyah in the Razih district.