June/11: An Update of the Saudi Crimes,Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday, Thursday, the Saudi-led aggression, backed by the US-UK, continued its raids and shelling against a number of Yemeni governorates, causing casualties and damage to public and private properties. While in Hodeidah, western Yemen, the Saudi-UAE mercenaries keep violating the ceasefire Sweden agreement.

In al-Hodeidah, The Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room monitored 111 violations committed by the mercenaries of the kingdom and the UAE. This includes the hovering of three warplanes, four planes drones in the atmosphere of al-Faza and al-Jabaliya in al-Tuhita district, the creation of five combat fortifications in al-Haiss and al-Jabaliya, and 21 violations by artillery shelling of 90 shells and 78 violations conducted by extensive shootings using various weapons.

Moreover, the Saudi-UAE mercenary forces bombed more than 15 mortar shells the al-Jabliah area within al-Tuhita.

In Marib province, the Saudi-American aggression launched 8 raids on the Saleb and al-Jawf Junction areas located within the district of Majzer. In addition, it carried out 13 airstrikes against separate areas within Majzer and the Harib al-Qaramish district.

In Saada, north of Yemen, the 4 Saudi raids targeted the Dhahir district, two raids on the district of Shada.

In the al-Jawf governorate, Saudi warplanes carried out two raids on the al-Lbanat military camp in the al-Hazm district.

Moreover, Saudi jets conducted 8 raids on the al-Khaneqq area in the Nehm district.

In Jizan, South of the kingdom, the Saudi-American aggression launched two raids on the Tawliq mountain.