A Girl Shot Dead by Saudi Mercenaries in Taiz

YemenExtra

A girl was shot dead Today, Wednesday, by the mercenaries of the Saudi-American aggression in Taiz Governorate.

An official reported from the province of Taiz of the killing of a girl by a mercenary of the Saudi aggression in al-Haddadin Village, al-Mesrakh district.

Last Monday, the warplanes of the aggression committed a massacre against civilians in Saada governorate, where it carried out two airstrikes against a car of a citizen in the Shada district that resulted in killing 13 civilians. In addition, three members of the demining team were brutally killed after 4 Saudi raids were carried out in Wadi-Al-Abu Jabara in the Kataf district.