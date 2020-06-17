June/16: An Update of the Saudi Crimes in Yemen

YemenExtra

The Saudi-led coalition of aggression continues to bombard various areas and governorates in Yemen, causing casualties and damage to public and private properties. In addition, the Saudi-UAE invaders and their mercenaries keep violating the Sweden ceasefire agreement of Hodeidah.

Here is an update of the Saudi crimes and violations on the 16th of June, 2020:

The Saudi aggression carried out 77 airstrikes in the past 24 hours, 62 of them were conducted in less than 12 hours. The Saudi-US airstrikes were distributed as follows: 12 raids on Sanaa governorate, 28 raids on Majzr in Marib, 3 raids on Amran, 7 raids on Saada, 8 raids on Hajjah and 4 on Najran.

In the coastal province of Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room monitored 65 violations by the aggression during the past 24 hours, which were the hovering of three warplanes in the airspace of al-Hodeidah city and 5 spy drones in the skies of Khamseen Street and Haiss, 14 breaches were carried out by artillery, with 47 shells and 43 breaches with different weapons.

In the capital, Sanaa, the warplanes of the Saudi aggression conducted 5 raids on the Nahdin area, and launched 3 strikes in the vicinity of Sanaa International Airport.

Moreover, two raids targeted the Jarban area in the Sanhan district, 3 raids on the district of Nehm, and launched a raid on the Beit Adran area in the Bani-Matar district located in Sana’a governorate.

In Marib, the warplanes of the aggression launched 15 raids on the al-Jafra line, the al-Jawf intersection and the Saleb in Majzar district.

In al-Jawf, the Saudi warplanes carried out 3 raids on the al-Mazareek area of Khub wa Al-Sha`f district.

In Hajjah, 4 raids were carried out in the al-Tina area in Medi and two raids on Mustbaa. Another airstrike was also launched on the Haradh district.

In Amran, the communications network in the Bani Surim district was targeted with a raid, which led to its complete destruction, while two raids targeted the communications network in Jabal Thoah, Dibeen district. In addition, 3 flash bombs were dropped on the Khamer district.

In Saada, north of Yemen, the Saudi coalition of aggression launched 5 raids on al-Zahir district, and two raids on the al-Ali area in the Razih district. Moreover, Saudi shelling with missiles and shells targeted populated villages in the town of Razih, a bordering area between Yemen and Saudi Arabia.