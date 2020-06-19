Houthi Denies Responsibility for Any Leakage of Anchored Oil Tanker, Calls for Serious Talks

YemenExtra

The Member of the Supreme Political Council, Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi, confirmed, Last Thursday, that they cannot be responsible for any leakage in the “Safir” anchored tanker.

Moreover, Houthi called to proceed with the negotiation over the issue in a serious manner.

The member of the supreme political council held America, Saudi Arabia, and their coalition, fully responsible for any disastrous results that could occur if prevented from selling the oil stored in the floating tanker “Safir” and a leakage starts.