June/19: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

The Saudi-led coalition of aggression continued Yesterday, Friday, its raids and shelling against a number of governorates, causing casualties and damage to property. While in Hodeidah, it kept on violating the cease-fire agreement that was signed in Stockholm.

In Saada governorate, three children and an elderly woman were injured by the Saudi bombardment against villages that share the border in Shada district. In addition, another Saudi shelling was carried out in villages located in the Shada and Razih bordering districts.

In Al-Jawf governorate, a number of 17 raids were carried out by the Saudi jets on the Libnat military camp and Jabal al-Aqsha in Al-Hazm district and the Khub Wa Al-Sha`f district.

In Al-Bayda, the air forces of the aggression launched 10 raids on the districts of Al-Sawadiyah and Radman.

In the province of Marib, 3 raids by the Saudi air force targeted Saleb in the Majzar district.

In Amran governorate, the air forces of the aggression carried out two raids on the communication station in Ajamar hill in the Bani Sarim district and a raid in the Al-Amshaya area in the Sufyan district.

Moreover, It launched two raids on Al-Dhahir district and a raid on Kahlan military camp in Saada governorate.

In Hajjah, the warplanes of the aggression launched a raid on the city of Haradh.

In the coastal province of Hodeidah, Saudi warplanes and espionage drones hovered over the atmosphere of the Haiss district and the Al-Jah area in Beit Al-Faqih District.

In addition, Saudi-UAE mercenaries conducted a heavy bombardment in sperate areas within 50th Street.

The Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room confirmed that the aggression forces committed 55 violations in Hodeidah in the past 24 hours, which are the hovering of 3 warplanes in Haiss and two spy planes in the airspace of Al-Jah and Kilo-16, explaining that 12 violations were implemented by artillery shelling with a number of 42 shells and 38 violations were by heavy shooting with various weapons.