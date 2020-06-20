Saudi Aggression Launches 40 Raids on a Number of Yemeni Governorates
YemenExtra
Today, Saturday, the US-backed Saudi aggression launched dozens of raids on a number of governorates.
In the Al-Bayda governorate, the aggression airforce launched 20 raids on the Radman district during the past few hours.
In the Marib governorate, the aggression launched 9 raids on the district of Majzar and 4 raids on the district of Madghal Al-Jadaan.
In the northern province of Saada, 5 raids were launched against the Dhahir district.
In Hajjah, the aggression launched two raids on the city of Haradh.