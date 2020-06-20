Saudi Aggression Launches 40 Raids on a Number of Yemeni Governorates

YemenExtra

Today, Saturday, the US-backed Saudi aggression launched dozens of raids on a number of governorates.

In the Al-Bayda governorate, the aggression airforce launched 20 raids on the Radman district during the past few hours.

In the Marib governorate, the aggression launched 9 raids on the district of Majzar and 4 raids on the district of Madghal Al-Jadaan.

In the northern province of Saada, 5 raids were launched against the Dhahir district.

In Hajjah, the aggression launched two raids on the city of Haradh.