June/25: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday, Thursday the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition continued to launch air raids and shelling a number of governorates, causing casualties and damage to public and private properties. In Hodeidah, violations against the Sweden-held ceasefire agreement continue by the mercenaries affiliated with UAE-Saudi aggression.

In Al-Bayda province, the aggression fighters committed a heinous crime against civilians, as it targeted 4 cars of civilians passing on the road with four airstrikes in the “Radman-Qanieh” junction, which led to the killing of 7 civilians so far.

Moreover, the Saudi military jets carried out 42 raids during the past 24 hours, which targeted Marib and Al-Bayda governorates.

In Sana’a governorate, 7 raids targeted Naqil al-Farda and al-Khanqq, in Nehm district.

In Hajjah, the Saudi-American aggression launched two raids on the Haradh and Medi districts.

In Al-Jawf, 3 raids were conducted on Khub Wa Al-Sha`f district.

In the coastal Yemeni province of Hodeidah, Liaison and Coordination officers’ Operations Room monitored 110 violations committed by the UAE-Saudi mercenaries within the past 24 hours, this includes hovering of Saudi warplanes in the airspace of al-Hodeidah as well as 6 spy drones in the airspace of al-Faza, Haiss and Al-Tuhita. Additionally, 32 violations by missile and artillery shelling, with a number of 79 shells and missiles and 70 violations by various kinds of weapons.

Moreover, a tank of the forces of aggression bombed the village of Al-Shujn, on the outskirts of the besieged city of Durayhimi.

In addition, in Hodeidah, the bombardment of the UAE mercenaries bombed the airport and the Al-Dabiani neighborhood.