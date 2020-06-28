June/27: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

The US-backed Saudi-led aggression (Coalition) continued yesterday, Saturday, its airstrikes and bombardment against a number of governorates, causing casualties and damage to public and private property. While in Hodeidah, the UAE-Saudi mercenaries kept violating the ceasefire agreement of Sweden.

The Saudi aggression air force launched 48 raids on various governorates during the past 24 hours.

In Marib, the Saudi jets carried out 6 raids against the Majzar district.

In Al-Bayda, the aggression launched 12 raids on the Qaniya area, and Nate’, Al-Sawadiyah districts.

In Hajjah province, Saudi warplanes conducted 5 raids on the farms in the Abs district.

In Saada, northern Yemen, the 4 raids by the aggression targeted the district of Kataf.

In Al-Jawf, 7 airstrikes targeted the district of Khub Wa Al-Sha`f.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination officers’ operations room monitored 91 violations committed by the UAE mercenaries during the past 24 hours, which included the hovering of 6 warplanes in the airspace of the 50th Street, Al-Faza, Haiss, Kilo-16, Al-Manadhur. In addition, 3 Saudi-UAE spy drones were monitored in 50th Street and the Al-Jabliah airspace. 25 breaches were carried out with artillery shelling which a number of 110 shells and 55 breaches with different kinds of arms.