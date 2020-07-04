Yemeni Drones Target Saudi Arabia Military Sites: Yemen’s Military Spokesman

YemenExtra

The Armed Forces spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, announced last Friday, that the Air Force conducted a massive operation towards Khamis Mushayt and Najran with a large number of combat drones, type 2K.

“The Air Force, with the help and grace of God, was able to carry out a massive operation this afternoon towards Khamis Mushayt and Najran, with a large number of 2K combat drones,” Brigadier Yahya Saree said in a tweet.

Moreover, the spokesman explained that the broad operation targeted the operation and control room at Najran airport, arms depots and warplanes hangars at King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait and other military targets, stressing that the operation was completed successfully and with high accuracy.

During an interview with the Al-Masirah Arabic channel, Brigadier General Saree Said that the continuation of the Saudi aggression and the blockade means the continuation of the legitimate response. He then noted that the recent military escalation of the aggression (Saudi-led coalition) is not new and that the armed forces are able to defend Yemen.

“Our people will not starve to death, and we have options that we have not used yet,” said Saree.

Yemen’s military spokesman vowed to the Saudi enemy by saying: “We will continue to target the Saudi depth with its military and sovereign institutions that are the spearhead of aggression against our people, and we will make sure that our goals are far from harming the oppressed Saudi people who are under the rule of Al Saud.”

It is noteworthy that in the 23rd of last month, the “fourth deterrence balance” operation was carried out on the capital of the Saudi enemy, which targeted the Saudi Ministry of Defense and Intelligence, Salman Air Force Base in Riyadh, as well as military other strategic targets in Najran and Jizan.