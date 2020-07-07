June/6: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Monday, June 6, the US-backed Saudi aggression (Coalition) continued its raids and shelling against a number of Yemeni governorates, causing damage to property. In addition, violations of the Sweden ceasefire agreement continued by the Saudi-UAE aggression and their paid local mercenaries.

In the Marib governorate, the warplanes of the Saudi aggression carried out 41 airstrikes on the districts of Majzar and Madghal, 9 raids on the Abediyah district, and two raids on the Najd al-Ataq area of the Sarwah district.

In Al-Jawf, the Saudi aggression conducted 4 raids on the al-Aqsha mountain in Al-Hazm district.

In Al-Bayda, four Saudi raids targeted Nateh district. While in Saada, an airstrike targeted the bordering district of Shada.

In the al-Hodeidah western province, an Apache military helicopter belonging to the Saudi-UAE aggression launched a number of missiles on the southern part of the al-Jah area located in the Beit Al-Faqih district. Moreover, the Yemeni army along with the popular committees foiled an infiltration attempt by the Saudi-UAE paid mercenaries west of Maghari village in Haiss district.

Several houses and farms of civilians in the al-Jabliah area within Tuhita were damaged after mercenaries shelled the area with 45 artillery shells. Moreover, 9 artillery shells by the aggression mercenaries targeted the village of Al-Qurashiya in the Al-Jah district of the Beit Al-Faqih district as well as 17 artillery shells that were carried out on separate locations in Haiss.

A source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room announced earlier that the forces of the Saudi-UAE aggression committed 82 breaches on the Hodeidah fronts during the past 24 hours, explaining that among the breaches were the bombing of an Apache plane in the al-Jah, the hovering of an espionage drone over the 50th Street and an attempt by the mercenaries to infiltrate into Haiss. 25 breaches were carried out with Missile and artillery shelling with 77 rockets and missiles, and 53 violations using different various weapons.