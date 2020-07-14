July/13: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday on Monday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) on Yemen continued its raids and shelling against a number of governorates, causing damage to property. While in Hodeidah, violations against the ceasefire agreement are being breached by the UAE-Saudi invaders and their paid mercenaries.

A number of 25 airstrikes were carried out by the warplanes of the Saudi Coalition of aggression on the districts of Majzar, Al-Abdiya and Mahliya in Marib, and the district of Nateh in Al-Bayda Governorate.

In Al-Jawf Governorate, the aggression launched a raid on the Khub Wa Al-Sha`f district.

In Hajjah, the military Saudi-led jets targeted with a raid, the Bani Hassan area in the Abs district.

In Hodeidah, a source from the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room announced earlier today that the aggression forces committed 86 violations within the past 24 hours. According to the source, the violations included the hovering of 6 warplanes over the airspace of Al-Hodeidah city and Kilo-16 as well as seven espionage drones over the airspace of Al-Faza, Haiss, Al-Manzhar, Al-Najah and 50th Street.

The source indicated that the violations also included 22 violations by artillery shelling with a number of 64 shells and 51 violations with various kinds of weapons and machine-guns.