92 breaches of ceasefire agreement perpetrated in Hodeidah

YemenExtra

The mercenaries of the Saudi American aggression committed on Saturday 92 violations of the ceasefire and Sweden’s agreement in Hodeidah governorate, a source in the Correlation and Coordination Operations Room reported.

The violations included three reconnaissance aircraft flying over Jah area and Hays district.

The mercenaries also committed 20 breaches using artillery shelling.

The violations also included 68 breaches that consisted of shooting multiple regions using various firearms.