Fear of Hezbollah Pushes Israeli Artillery to Bombard Israeli Military Site: Photo

YemenExtra

Al-Manar reporter, Ali Shoeib, published via Twitter a photo which shows the Israeli military site “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” in the occupied Shebaa Farms after the Israeli artillery mistakenly bombarded it.

The Zionist media quoted military sources as claiming that Hezbollah attempted to carry out an infiltration operation and that the Israeli army frustrated the attack and killed a number of its fighters.

Hezbollah then issued a statement to refute the Israeli claims and stress that the Israeli army unilaterally opened fire for fear of Hezbollah response to the killing of the martyr Ali Mohsen in the latest raid on Syria

Source: Al-Manar English Website