July/28: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

Yesterday, Tuesday July/28, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (Coalition) on Yemen continued its bombing and raids on a number of regions and governorates, in addition to violating the Hodeidah cease-fire agreement thought it forces and airforce.

In Ma’rib governorate, 4 children were killed and two others were injured due to the explosion of a cluster bomb from the remnants which were launched in

a preset time in Al-Hazm village within the district of Huraib Al-Qaramish.

In Saada, a child was wounded as a result of the Saudi border guards shooting on one of the villages within the district of Ghamr. In addition, a Saudi missile and artillery shelling targeted populated villages in the Razih bordering district.

In Al-Jawf governorate, two airstrikes were launched by the warplanes of the Saudi aggression in the Al-Hazm district.

In Al-Hodeidah, West coast of Yemen, an official reported of intensive bombing by the Saudi-UAE mercenaries against homes of citizens in the besieged city of al-Durayhimi, as well as setting up large combat fortifications in the western region of the city.

Moreover, the Liaison and Coordination officers’ operations room recorded 154 violations in Al-Hodeidah during the past 24 hours. The violations were the hovering of a warplane over the Hiass district as well as 9 spy drones in the airspace of Haiss, Al-Durayhimi, Jabalia and Al-Jah. 34 violations were carried out through missile and artillery shelling, with a total of 225 rockets and missiles, and 110 Violations using different kinds of weapons.