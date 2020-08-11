August 10: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday, August 10, 2020, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) on Yemen continued to launch raids and bombing a number of governorates, which has caused severe damage to property. In addition, the Saudi-UAE aggression kept violating the Hodeidah ceasefire agreement.

In the Al-Bayda governorate, the aggression forces launched 5 raids on Qifah in the Qurayshiya district.

In Ma’rib, the warplanes of the US-Saudi aggression carried out a number of 3 raids on the Majzar district.

In Al-Hodeidah governorate, the aggression forces targeted the city of Al-Shaab with 8 artillery shells.

A source reported from the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room of 104 violations committed by the Saudi aggression within Hodeidah during the past 24 hours. The source explained that among the violations were the hovering of two warplanes and 7 spy drones over the airspace of Al-Jah, Al-Tuhita, Al-Jabaliya, and Haiss,19 violations with missile and artillery shelling and 71 violations using various types of weapons.