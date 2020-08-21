Aug. 20: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday, Thursday, August 20, 2020, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) on Yemen continued to launch raids and bombing a number of governorates, leaving casualties and causing damage to public and private property. While in Hodeidah coastal province, the mercenaries of the UAE-Saudi aggression continued their violations against the Sweden agreement.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 102 violations, including the burning of a house in Al-Durayhimi and the launching of 3 raids by combat drones. Moreover, the breaches also included the hovering of 8 espionage drones in Haiss, Al-Jabaliya and 50 Stree, while 15 violations were committed using artillery shelling.

In Marib, the Saudi warplanes conducted 15 raids in separate areas of the Serwah district and launched 6 raids in the Majzar district.

In Al-Jawf, the US-Saudi air force launched 11 raids on the Khub Wa Al-Sha`af district and two raids on Al-Hazm district.

In Hajjah, the aggression launched two raids on the Haradh district.

In Saada, two raids were launched on the Al-Zahir district.

In Al-Bayda, a number if two raids were carried out by the Saudi-led jets in the Natih district.