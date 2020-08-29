August/28: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

The US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) in Yemen continues to launch raids and bombing a number of governorates, causing material damage to property, in addition to violating the ceasefire agreement in Hodeidah.

In Marib, last Friday, a number of 5 Saudi raids targeted the Majzar district and Najd Al-Atqd area in the Serwah district. It also launched 8 raids on the Al-Abdiyyah district.

In Al-Bayda, the US-backed Saudi aggression carried out two raids on the Nati district and a raid on the Al-Malajem district.

In Hodeidah, the aggression forces launched 10 artillery shells on separate areas within Haiss district, while a local source in the besieged city of Al-Durayhimi stated that a citizen had been killed by a shell that was conducted by a combat Saudi drone, which targeted his home.

Moreover, the Al-Dhabyani neighborhood witnessed artillery shelling by the aggression forces.

The Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 92 violations committed by the aggression forces and mercenaries within the past 24 hours. The source stated that the violations included two airstrikes by a Saudi combat drone that targeted the Al-Durayhimi. Also, the hovering of two warplanes in the airspace of Haiss and four spy drones over the al-Tuhita and Haiss districts.