Sep. 19: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Today, Saturday, the US_backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) on Yemen continued to launch raids and bombardments on a number of governorates, leaving victims and wreaked havoc on public and private property, while the invaders and mercenaries in Hodeidah continued their breaches of the Sweden agreement.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 96 violations committed by the Saudi aggression and its mercenaries, including the hovering of 6 spy drones over Tuhita, Al-Mazhar, Hodeidah city, and Kilo 16, 16 violations with artillery shelling, and 74 violations with diverse weapons.

In Marib, the US-Saudi aggression launched 16 raids on separate areas of Rahba district, and 3 raids on the districts of Medghal and Majzar, while two raids were launched on the Sarwah district that targeted the home of Sheikh Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Zaidi.

In Al-Bayda, the Saudi warplanes conducted two raids on the Natih district.

In Al-Jawf, two airstrikes targeted Al-Thulouth market in the Khub-Wa-Sha’a’f district.

In Hajjah governorate, a Saudi airstrike targeted the district of Haradh.

In Saada, an aerial raid was carried out in Al-Zahir district.