The Saudi-Backed Yemeni Side Hands Over Phony Names Within the Prisoners’ Name List

A source familiar with the prisoner exchange negotiations in Geneva confirmed today, Sunday, that the Riyadh delegation provided fake and unknown names in the name list of the prisoners that were issued by them.

Sana’a national delegation raised its observations on the initial prisoners’ database that were raised by the Riyadh-backed delegation, indicating that the coming hours will be decisive if the other party is serious about resolving the prisoners’ issue and settling for a deal.

The consultations of the fourth round of negotiations regarding prisoners began yesterday, Friday, in the municipality of Montreux, on the outskirts of Geneva, Switzerland.