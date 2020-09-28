Sep. 27: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday on Sunday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Marib: The Saudi warplanes launched 5 airstrikes on separate areas within the district of Sarwah

In Al-Jawf: 3 raids by the Saudi-led coalition aggression targeted the Al-Labanat and Al-Khusf areas in Al-Hazm district, in addition to 3 raids on the Al-Muhashima area in the Khub Wa Sha`af district.

Saada: the Saudi-led air forces carried out an airstrike on the Kataf district.

In Hodeidah: the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 196 violations committed by the Saudi aggression and its mercenary forces during the past 24 hours. The breaches were: the creation of fortifications in Al-Durayhimi, hovering of warplanes and espionage drones over the Hodeidah city, Kilo-16, Al-Mazhar, Al-Jabaliya, Tuhita, Al-Jah, and Al-Faza, in addition to 42 violations by artillery shelling with 406 shells and 130 breaches were carried out with various weapons.