Oct. 10: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday on Tuesday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Hodeidah coastal province, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room monitored 265 violations carried out by the Saudi aggressive coalition and its mercenaries. The violations included: the creation of combat fortifications in Al-Jabaliya and Haiss, the hovering of two warplanes in the airspace of Haiss as well as 13 spy drones in the airspace of Al-Tuhita, Al-Jabaliya, Al-Faza and Haiss, 40 violations by missile and artillery shelling, and 208 violations using diverse weapons.

In Al-Jawf, the warplanes of the US-Saudi aggression conducted 14 raids on the Al-Marazeeq area in the Khub Wa Sha’af district.

In Marib, two raids were carried out on the Rahba district, and a raid on the Medghal district.

In Hajjah, two airstrikes targeted the Al-Mazrak area in the Haradh district.

In Saada, the Saudi jets launched two raids on the Bani Moaz area, Sahar district.