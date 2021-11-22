US-Saudi airstrike kills a civilian and a baby, injuring mom in Hodeidah

YemenExtra

The US-Saudi aggression committed, today, Monday, a heinous crime against a family in Haiss district, Hodeidah governorate.

The warplanes of the US-Saudi aggression violated the truce agreement and launched an aerial raid on a house belonging to the citizen Abdullah Sherian, in the village of Al-Murrir in Haiss district, Al-Hodeidah, a security source reported.

The source noted that the airstrike resulted in the killing of a man and a baby, while resulting in heavy wounds to the mother.

The source condemned the horrific crime conducted by the air force that is led by Saudi Arabia and UAE, stressing that the international silence of the international community encouraged the forces of aggression to persist in committing massacres against the Yemeni people in various governorates.

It is worth noting that the forces of aggression committed, during the past few days, bulky violations of the truce agreement, targeting Hodeidah with dozens of airstrikes.