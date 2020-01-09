Yemen’s Daily Update for Tuesday, January 7th, 2020: Record

YemenExtra

M.A.

The Saudi-led coalition and its mercenaries, on Tuesday, continued to bomb a number of provinces, causing material damage to public and private property.

The Saudi/UAE mercenaries in Hodeidah continued to violate the Stockholm Agreement.

In Hodeidah, US-Saudi forces targeted residential areas in 50th St. and Addurayhimi city with Katyusha missiles and over 50 artillery shells.

US-Saudi mercenaries also targeted Attohayta and Baet Al-Fakeh districts with heavy and medium arms and shells. A military bulldozer of the US-Saudi forces developed new fortifications in Kilo-16 area.

In Sa’adah, Saudi missiles and artillery shells targeted residential villages in Shida district.