Sayyed Abdulmalik Discusses with Griffiths Obstacles, Continued Attacks by Saudi-Led Coalition

Sayyed Abdulmalik Al-Houthi met on Friday Martin Griffiths, the UN envoy to Yemen, where they discussed obstacles and continued attacks waged by the US-backed Saudi-led coalition, impeding peace efforts.

During the meeting, Sayyed Abdulmalik and Griffiths also discussed the siege and detention of medicine, food and oil ships, and the huge catastrophe it results in.

The urgent humanitarian problems, especially the delay of the prisoners’ exchange, were also covered. The US-Saudi aggression has failed to cooperate despite repeated initiatives that aimed to achieve a full implementation of the Stockholm agreement.