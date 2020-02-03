Saudi American Humanitarian Violations on Saturday, February 2nd, 2020: Record

YemenExtra

M.A.

On Sunday, the Saudi-led coalition continued its raids and shelling on a number of governorates, causing casualties and damage to public and private properties, while the coalition’s backed mercenaries in Hodeidah continued their violations of the Stockholm Agreement and the ceasefire.

About 6 raids were launched by the Saudi-led coalition’s air forces on Nehm district in Sana’a governorate. Another 4 airstrikes were launched on the districts of Al-Matoon, Khub and Al-Sha`af in Al-Jouf.

In Marib Governorate, the US-backed coalition launched 5 raids on the districts of Majzar, Sarwah, and Al-Jawf junction. The coalition’s fighter jets also launched seven raids on Al-Baqa ‘and the Al-Shorfa area in Najran, while more airstrikes were launched on Sawalmeh area of Shagdara district, Hajjah.

In Hodeidah, mercenaries of the Saudi-led coalition fired more than 15 shells and targeted with various machine guns the city of Ad-duraimi, causing human losses and material damages to the property of citizens. The mercenaries bombed Al-Jah area of Beit al-Faqih district with artillery shells. They also targeted using 36 shells the mountainous area of ​​Al-Tahta district, damaging the homes and properties of the citizens. 15 artillery shells were also fired towards Al-dhabyani neighborhood and 50th Street, causing material losses to the citizens’ property.