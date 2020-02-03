YemenExtra

Navy of the Saudi-led coalition continues to detain 13 ships loaded with oil and food derivatives, 2 of which were seized after unloading the cargo, an official source in the port of Hodeidah stated on Saturday evening.

The detained ships carry 161663 tons of oil derivatives, 8518 tons of gas and 68130 tons of foodstuffs, a local source reported.

The US-backed coalition imposes a suffocating siege on the Yemeni people for the fifth year in a row, in a crime of genocide and unprecedented international and UN complicity.