Yemen Minister of Health: We Need Over 1,000 Nurseries to Save Newborns

YemenExtra

M.A.

Minister of Public Health and Population, Dr. Taha Al-Motwakil, said that the health sector in Yemen needs at least 1,000 nurseries urgently to save the lives of newborns.

During the National Symposium on Maternal and Newborn Dr. Al-Motwakill stated that approximately 50,000 newborns under the age of 28 days die per year as a result of the lack of services and the lack of nurseries.

With regard to psychological support, Al-Motwakil pointed out that we do not need words, we need health centers and medicine to treat the prevailing psychological conditions as a result of the bombing of brutal aggression.

The Minister of Health called on all organizations to pay attention to priorities and provide basic services, including nurseries, to alleviate this suffering.