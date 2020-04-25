The Saudi coalition announced the extension of the unilateral ceasefire for a month, indicating that the occasion was a two-week ceasefire initiative that it had previously announced.

Two hundred and fifty-three strikes and twenty-five offensive operations, the outcome of what the Saudi coalition carried out on Yemen in just one week.

Last week, which witnessed all these attacks, it was part of the two armistice weeks and an alleged Saudi practice of a ceasefire in Yemen. This related initiative did not end the two weeks until Riyadh annexed it with its unilateral participation again. But for a month this time. The places that caused the truce and its extension, according to the aggression coalition, are at the invitation of the United Nations to stop the fighting in order to give way to international efforts to prevent the outbreak of the Corona epidemic in Yemen and to create the atmosphere for a possible settlement ending the war that has lasted for more than five years.

A spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier Yahya Sari, confirmed that the aggression forces continued their escalation for the second week on the home and border fronts and under intense air cover, indicating that its forces were distributed in the governorates of Ma’rib, Al-Jawf, Sa’ada, Taiz and Al-Dhalea. And Rapid revealed the total aggression operations and its air raids during the past week, i.e. the first two armistice weeks, amounted to fifty-seven offensive operations and nearly five hundred airstrikes.

Likewise, the armed forces threatened to open all options and not stand idle by the continuous escalation, the Supreme Political Council considered that the delusional aggression tasks are aimed at misleading crimes and an approach to international norms and norms as it continues to escalate and mobilize and the Council rejected the Republic of Yemen for any solutions or fragmented agreements.

