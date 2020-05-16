More Than 600 Deaths in Yemen’s Aden in Only 9 Days

YemenExtra

More than 600 people have died in Aden, southern Yemen, within 9 days as a result of the so-described “mysterious epidemics” by informed sources.

The source, who requested anonymity, told the German News Agency (DPA): “More than 572 people have died in Aden, since last May 7 until last Tuesday, and there are dozens of deaths recorded during the past twodays that are yet to be recorded.”

“Most of the deaths were diagnosed with fever and shortness of breath,” noting that most of the deaths were elderly, the source added.

Meanwhile, a local source told (DPA), “The situation in Aden is very bad due to the spread of epidemics and the absence of health services and preventive measures, as well as the lack of compliance of many citizens with the curfew imposed on the city.”

“A major state of anxiety has engulfed the city of Aden as a result of a large number of deaths on a daily basis in the absence of real information and the secrecy of the causes of death from the Ministry of Health,” the source confirmed.

“We are not sure whether or not this is COVID-19 ..?”, a number of people died as a result of chronic diseases, the closure of hospitals and the absence of response teams. They reached their last destination without knowing the truth!” the source continued.

The source also confirmed that mass graves are being prepared with digging machines, estimated at about 150 graves in some districts during the past two days, describing this as a” horrific situation.”

Last Monday, the Saudi-affiliated government declared the city of Aden an “infested city” due to outbreaks of various types of viruses and deadly epidemics, including the Coronavirus.

Up to date, Yemen has recorded 87 confirmed cases of the emerging coronavirus, including 13 deaths.