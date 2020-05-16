WFP: Food Prices Rise in Yemen Due to COVID-19

YemenExtra

The coronavirus has led to a rise in food prices in Yemen, World Food Programme (WFP) warned on Wednesday.

“Rising food prices caused by #COVID_19 pandemic will hit vulnerable families the hardest,” WFP said on Twitter.

The humanitarian organization stressed on the necessity of the ongoing food assistance to the war-torn country, describing the aid as a “lifeline” for Yemenis.

WFP Yemen @WFPYemen “My monthly income is never enough to buy even half of what I receive from WFP. Food prices are higher than I can afford.” – Adony from #Yemen

Rising food prices caused by #Covid19 pandemic will hit vulnerable families the hardest. Food assistance is a lifeline. 21 Twitter Ads info and privacy

WFP said last month that it would cut its aid in Yemen’s northern regions as a result of “lack of funding”.

On Tuesday, the exiled Hadi’s government reported a total of 65 COVID-19 cases, including ten fatalities. In addition, the Yemeni government in Sana’a declared two confirmed cases of the virus in northern Yemen, and two fatalities in the capital Sana’a.