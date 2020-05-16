Sudan Declares Withdrawal of Troops from Yemen

YemenExtra

Sudan’s transitional government has brought the majority of Sudanese soldiers sent to war in Yemen back to their homeland, Sudan’s Minister of State Omar Qamar Al-Din said.

The minister added in remarks to Russia’s Sputnik agency that the government is treating the Yemen file as one of the dilemmas left behind by the former regime.

Sudanese parties have welcomed the move, although it has been described as tardy, while military experts say the Sudanese soldiers’ file in Yemen is in the sole hands of the military component since civilians have no say in it.