Sanaa to Shut Down Markets, Malls Temporarily as a Preventive Measure to Combat COVID-19

YemenExtra

The Technical Committee for Combating Epidemics in the Capital Sanaa ordered, Friday, the shut down of all markets and commercial malls temporarily for few hours to conduct sterilization.

This acts as part of the precautionary measures to confront Coronavirus, the official State News Agency (SABA) reported.

According to Saba News Agency, the head of the emergency operations room of the technical committee, Abdul Wahab Sharafaddean said that the technical committee has sent notices through the concerned authorities to all markets and malls to conduct a temporary shut down to spray antiseptics as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

He noted that sterilization is one of the most important measures that will be repeated in an orderly manner in markets and malls for they represent places for large masses of people.

Sharafaddean also affirmed that the Technical Committee will adopt strict measures against those rebelling thus endangering the health and safety of the community.