Saudi American Aggression Drops 20 Bombs on Three Yemeni Governorates in a Single Day

YemenExtra

The Saudi American aggression fighter jets launched on Saturday 20 air raids on three Yemeni governorates over the past hours, a security official reported.

In Bayda governorate, warplanes affiliated with the aggression waged eight raids on Qaniah area.

Meanwhile, three strikes pounded Al-Sawadia district.

In Jawf governorate, six airstrikes targeted Khub Washaaf district.

In Marib governorate, the Saudi/UAE aircraft backed by the US launched two raids on Majzar district.

In Najran governorate, northern Yemeni-Saudi border, an airstrike targeted al- Shurfa area.