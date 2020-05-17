Saudi Forces Take Military Deployment in Socotra Island a Step Further: Details

YemenExtra

Saudi Arabia intensely deployed a number of military vehicles on Saturday in Socotra Island port, according to sources.

Deployment of Saudi-backed Islah militants had previously taken place at the Island’s port, and with Saudi military vehicles offering reinforcements, they successfully prevented a UAE ship from reaching the port.

The aforementioned occurred after the UAE-funded Southern Transitional Council (STC)’s failure to provoke a demonstration in Hadibo city condemning the prevention of the Emirati ship’s entry.

During the past few days, Socotra Island has been witnessing fierce battles between Islah militants and the STC militias in Hadibo city after the withdrawal of Saudi forces from all military sites.