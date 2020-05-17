Health Minister Declares 2 Cases of COVID-19 in Capital Sana’a

YemenExtra

Minister of Public Health and Population of the National Salvation Government, Dr. Taha al-Mutawakkil, declared on Saturday the presence of two COVID-19 cases in the capital Sana’a, Yemen.

In a press conference, Dr. al-Mutawakkil referred that one of the two cases is a 48-year-old man, while the other is a 38-year-old woman, confirming that the two cases recovered clinically.

He added that the Ministry of Health continues, day and night, to monitor every case of suspicion, in cooperation with all the competent authorities.

Al-Mutawakkil also pointed out during the conference the necessity of boosting the preventive measures adopted by citizens and following the instructions issued by the Ministry of Health at all levels.