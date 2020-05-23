65 Saudi American violations in Hodeidah in 24 hours

YemenExtra

Forces affiliated with the Saudi American aggression perpetrated on Friday 65 violations in Hodeidah province over the past 24 hours.

A source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room to monitor violations in Hodeidah said that among the violations three warplanes flying over Hays district and a reconnaissance plane over 50th Street.

Meanwhile, the Saudi/UAE breaches also included the formation of combat fortifications in al-Jabaliya and Kilo 16 area, 13 artillery launched attacks using 228 shells and 45 breaches consisting of the usage of various firearms, the source confirmed.