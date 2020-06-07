26 Saudi Airstrikes Target Yemen; 82 New Breaches in Hodeidah

YemenExtra

The US-backed Saudi-led aggression in Yemen carried out fresh airstrikes against the Yemeni governorates of al-Jawf, Saada, and Marib, in addition to violating the truce agreement of Hodeidah.

A security source confirmed that the Saudi-UAE aggression launched 14 raids on separate areas of the Kataf district of Saada province.

The source added that the aggression carried out 5 raids on the al-Lebnat in al-Hazm district within al-Jawf, 4 raids on the district of Sarwah and 3 raids in the Majzar District in Marib.

In Hodeidah, a source in the Liaison and Coordination Officer’s Operations room confirmed that the forces of aggression committed 82 violations during the past 24 hours.

The source indicated that among the violations of the aggression were the hovering of 4 spy planes and 28 violations of artillery shelling.