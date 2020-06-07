Jan/6: An Update of the Saudi Crimes and Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Last Saturday, the Saudi-American aggression in Yemen continued to conduct air raids and shelling a number of governorates, causing casualties and damage to public and private properties. In addition, Saudi-UAE invaders and their mercenaries in Hodeidah continued to violate the Sweden agreement.

In the western province of Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination officers’ operations room monitored 119 violations. The violations included: the hovering of two spy planes in al-Faza, 26 breaches by artillery shelling using a number of 171 shells, while 88 other breaches were conducted by intensive shootings using vaious weapons.

In the province of Marib, the Saudi-American aggression launched 14 raids on the areas of Salb and al-Jafra in the Majzar district, 3 raids on the Hareb al-Qurameesh district, while two raids were carried out on the Sarwah district.

In Hajjah, the Saudi-American aggression launched 7 raids on the Haradh district and two airstrikes in the Bani Hassan area within the Abs district.

In Saada, north of Yemen, the US-Saudi warplanes conducted two raids on the district of al-Zahir. In addition, Saudi border guards carried out missile and artillery bombardment that targeted populated villages in the border district of al-Munebah.

In al-Jawf, the warplanes of the aggression launched a raid on the district of Khub wa Al-Sha`f.