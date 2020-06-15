Series of Airstrikes Target Marib, Other Governorates

YemenExtra

A series of air raids by the Saudi-led aggression coalition targeted the governorates of Marib, Saada and al-Jawf on Monday.

In Marib, the Saudi-American aggression launched 62 raids on the Majzar district during the past hours.

In Saada, northern Yemen, the Saudi-American aggression carried out two raids on a car of a citizen in Shada district, resulting in the killing of 11 civilians.

In al-Jawf province, the Saudi aggression launched 3 raids on the Khub-wa-Al-Sha`f district.

In Jizan, the Saudi warplanes launched a raid on Tawliq mountain.