July/ 5: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

The Saudi-led aggression (coalition), backed by the US and UK, has continued to bomb several Yemeni governorates on Sunday, July 5. The total number of airstrikes launched was 48, which targeted the governorates of Marib, Al-Jawf, Hajjah, Saada, and Al-Bayda. In Hodeidah, the mercenaries kept on violating the Sweden ceasefire agreement.

In Marib, the aggression launched 27 strikes on the district of Majzar and 10 raids on the district of Abdiya.

In Al-Jawf, the aggression air forces launched 5 raids on the Khub Wa Al-Sha`f district

In Al-Bayda, the Saudi jets targeted with an air raid the Al-Sawadiyah district

In Hajjah, the Saudi warplanes carried out two raids on the Al-Mazraq area, a raid on the customs in Haradh and a raid on the Al-Tina area in Medi.

In the northern province of Saada, the warplanes of the coalition of aggression targeted a communication Station within the Beni Suwaid area, Majz district.

In the coastal province of Hodeidah, a source from the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 61 breaches committed by the mercenaries of the UAE, Saudi aggression. The breaches were as follows: 11 breaches by artillery bombardment and dozens of breaches with various weapons in addition to the hovering of espionage drones over the province.