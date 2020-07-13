July/12: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

The US-backed Saudi aggression on Yemen continued in carrying out its raids on the several Yemeni governorates. Last Sunday, July 12, it targeted, with a number of 24 airstrikes, various areas in Marib, Al-Jawf, Saada, Amran, and Hajah, which resulted in the killing of 11, mostly women and children.

In addition, the Saudi-led aggression (coalition) forces kept violating the ceasefire agreement of Hodeidah by targeting civilians with various weapons.

In Hajjah, the Saudi warplanes carried out an airstrike in Sheha district on a civilian’s home, which resulted in taking the lives of 11 women and children and injuring three, including two children. The Saudi air force also conducted a raid on the city of Haradh.

In Marib, 10 raids were launched by the Saudi aggression on the district of Sarwah, Majzar, and Abdiya.

In Saada, a number of 3 raids by the Saudi coalition fighters targeted the district of Shada, two raids on the Zahir district, and a raid in the area of al-Baqa ‘, near Najran.

In Al-Jawf, the Saudi-led jets carried out two raids in the district of Khub Wa Al-Sha`f.

In Amran: 4 raids by the airforce of the aggression coalition targeted the Sufyan district.

Regarding the ceasefire agreement of Hodeidah, a source from the Operations and Liaison Officers’ Operations Room reported Sunday evening, July 12th, that the aggression forces had carried out 114 violations in Hodeidah fronts within the past 24 hours. Those violations included the hovering of 8 spy drones and the launch of more than 288 rockets and missiles.